Extension Office offering sewing classes

From Hong Kong to the United Kingdom to the United States we are seeing a movement of the “common” people against the elite. No one wants to be described as “typical” or “common,” but by definition there are far more of us common people than there are elite, and for at least two decades (in America) the elite have forced a political agenda that favors them and gives them more power, even if it is dressed up as helping middle- and lower-class Americans (i.e., Affordable Care Act, gun control, etc.).

Fortunately, in the past few years the United States has implemented several policies for typical people like you and me. Consequently, in November the wages for non-managers rose at the fastest pace in more than 10 years. Production and non-supervisory employees received wage increases of 3.7% while managers were paid 1.6% more. Similarly, in November’s report, the bottom 25% saw their salaries rise by 4.5% while the top 25% saw their salaries rise by 2.9%. Locally, North Carolina and South Carolina tied in leading the nation with a 0.2% drop in their unemployment rates. South Carolina reached an all-time low of 2.4% unemployed.

The Trump Administration has fostered many other family-friendly policies that have, and will, pay off. The tax cut passed in 2017, which reduced taxes for 100% of taxpayers earning under $100,000, doubled the Child Tax Credit to $2,200. Coincidentally, $2,200 is the same dollar amount of tax reduction per family. In the most recent budget bill passed, Trump and the GOP put forth paid family leave that wasn’t proposed even when the Democrats controlled the presidency, Senate, and House of Representatives. Taxpayers are now eligible for an advance on their Child Tax Credit of up to $5,000. Federal employees will now be able to receive 12 weeks of paid leave after birthing, adopting or fostering a child. Moreover, the recent bill added $1.3 billion in funding for child care.

Supporting families should always be a top priority. Nothing is more important to the proper development of human beings than having a solid family foundation. Fortunately, we have examples of people developing admirable lives from inadequate or missing family structures, but the odds are greatly against children who grow up that way. A Pew Research Center Study released in December showed that the United States has the world’s highest rate of single-parent households. My hat is off to all parents who are raising children alone. I know how difficult it is for two parents to raise children. Still, we need to do everything we can to encourage two-parent families, which are correlated with higher levels of financial prosperity, higher educational achievement, lower rates of incarceration for males, lower rates of teenage pregnancies, and many other desirable societal goals.

If we can keep our focus on the challenges of most of the people in society, the common person or family, together with the most disadvantaged, who essentially share the same goals, we can create a better society. Focusing on the desires of the elite primarily benefits only them.

