Extension Office offering sewing classes

LUMBERTON — A series of classes is being offered to people who want to improve their sewing skills.
The N.C. Carolina Cooperative Extension Service — Robeson County Center has scheduled Stitchin’ With Extension classes for Thursday, Jan. 23 and Jan. 30, and for Feb. 6 from 3 to 5 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. at the O. P. Owens Agriculture Center, located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton.
The classes are for beginners and people with intermediate skills. Beginner students will learn how to properly use a sewing machine, cut accurately, sew straight and curved seams, and many other sewing skills. Intermediate or returning students will learn how to use a pattern to complete a sewing project.
The series is limited to six students, or eight to 10 students if a student can bring his or her own sewing machine. Registration is $20 and is due by Tuesday. Payment can be made by check or money order made payable to Robeson County Cooperative Extension and can be mailed to Cooperative Extension, P. O. Box 2280, Lumberton, N.C., 28359 or delivered to the Extension Center.
For beginner students the registration fee includes all practice material, two small projects, and a community engagement project. For intermediate/returning students the fee includes pattern and all materials for one large project and a community engagement project.
In addition, students — with instructor guidance — can choose a second project and buy required materials.
For more information or to register, contact Christy Strickland, County Extension director, or Janice Fields, Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent, at 910-671-3276.