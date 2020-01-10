Jacobs wins Caretaker Award

By: Staff report
Associate Property Manager David Tallent, left, presents the Outstanding Maintenance Caretaker Award to Stacey Jocobs. Jacobs is the maintenance caretaker of Woodfield Apartment in Fairmont.

FAIRMONT — Stacey Jacobs recently received the Outstanding Maintenance Caretaker Award during the Partnership Property Management’s annual Awards Banquet.

The banquet took place in Florence, South Carolina. Associate Property Manager David Tallent presented the award to Jacobs.

The Outstanding Maintenance Caretaker Award is given to a maintenance caretaker chosen from nominees who have shown continued professionalism, enthusiasm and dedication to their property.

Jacobs is the maintenance caretaker of Woodfield Apartment in Fairmont.

He has worked with Partnership Property Management since 2008.

