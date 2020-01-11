Beekeeping classes begin Jan. 28

LUMBERTON — Classes begin Jan. 28 for the 2020 Beginner Beekeeper School.
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service — Robeson County Center is offering area residents a chance to learn how to become a beekeeper. Classes are scheduled for Jan. 28; Feb. 4, 11 and 25; and for March 6. The school ends with a field day during which participants will visit local beekeeping operations.
There is a $30 fee, and it is due the first night of class. The fee covers registration, textbook, handouts and refreshments. Checks should be made payable to Robeson County Area Beekeepers Association.
School topics are Introduction to Beekeeping; Benefits of Beekeeping; Life Inside the Honeybee Hive; Apprehensions and Decisions; Basic Equipment for Beekeepers; Obtaining and Installing Honeybees; Opening the Hive; Knowing What to Look For; Different Seasons, Different Activities; Anticipating and Preventing Potential Problems; Diseases and Remedies; Honeybee Pests; Getting Ready for the Golden Harvest; Honey Harvest Day; and Fun Things To Do With Bees.
Two topics will be taught each night by experienced beekeepers.
Class is limited to the first 30 people to register. Interested individuals are urged to call immediately to reserve a spot in class.
For more information or to register, contact Nelson Brownlee, Extension Area Farm Management agent, at 910-671-3276 or by email at [email protected]