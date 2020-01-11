Cleaning business to open Jan. 21

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON —The Lumberton Chamber of Commerce will cut the ribbon on MAID in HIS Likeness, the latest cleaning service to open its doors, on Jan. 21.

The cutting will be held at 4:30 p.m. at 2404 N. Elm St. Light refreshments will be served.

The business is owned by Markeyshi K’Patrick. It hours of operation will be Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. It offers residential and commercial cleaning services. The business will employ eight people, K’Patrick said.

For additional information, call 910-225-5355 or visit the website www.maidinhislikeness.com.

