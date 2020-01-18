Muscadine workshop is Feb. 1

LUMBERTON — Muscadine growing and care are the topics of a workshop scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at O.P. Owens Agriculture Center.
Topics to be covered during the Muscadine Culture and Pruning Workshop include trellising, training, and pruning vines; recommended varieties and cultivars; fertilization recommendations; and pests and diseases, according to the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service — Robeson County Center.
After the meeting, participants will travel to DJS Farm, located at 981 N.C. 41 South in Lumberton, for hands-on pruning experience. Participants are urged to bring pruners and to dress appropriately for the weather.
The deadline to register is Jan. 29.
For more information or to register, contact Mack Johnson, Extension Horticultural agent, at 910-671-3276 or [email protected]
O.P. Owens Agriculture Center is located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton.
To drive to DJS Farm, travel along N.C. 41 South about one mile from the Interstate 74 Overpass, 981 N.C. 41 South is on the left, and turn onto a private dirt road. The first cars will need to park well past the house to allow room for parking.