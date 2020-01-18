Tobacco GAP meeting is Jan. 31

January 18, 2020 robesonian Business 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Regional Tobacco GAP meeting has been scheduled for Jan. 31 at the O.P. Owens Agriculture Center.

Registration for the meeting is at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting, whichi s from 9 a.m. to noon, will conclude with lunch, according to the North Carolina Cooperative Extension — Robeson County Center. Attendees are asked to bring their GAP Connections card, photo ID, and pesticide applicator license to scan for credit.

Preregistration is required by Jan. 29, so adequate provisions can be made for seating and food.

Leaf dealers and contracting companies require growers to attend a GAP Recertification meeting. The deadline for receiving annual GAP training is June 30. Those not able to attend the Jan. 31 meeting can find a complete list of meetings at www.gapconnections.com.

The O.P. Owens Agriculture Center is located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton.

For more information or to register, contact Mac Malloy, Extension Field Crops agent, at 910-671-3276 or [email protected]

Staff report