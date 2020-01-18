Blueberries class is Feb. 15

January 18, 2020
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — People who want to learn how to increase their harvest and the size of their berries are invited to attend the Benchmarks for Big, Bountiful Blueberries class.

The class is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 15 at O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton, according to the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service — Robeson County Center.

Attendees will learn the best practices for their blueberries regarding soil pH, fertilizer requirements, pruning practices, and variety selection for the Robeson County area.

For more information or to register, contact Mack Johnson, Extension Horticulture agent, at 910-671-3276 or [email protected]

