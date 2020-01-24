Course offered on managing woodlands

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A four-part course on how to manage woodlands is being offered by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service.

The course is a regional program offered to landowners. The classes are free and scheduled for Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27 in O.P. Owens Auditorium at the Cooperative Extension’s Robeson County Center located at 433 Caton Road in Lumberton. Each class is to start at 7 and end at 8:30 p.m.

On Feb. 6 the topic is how to manage woodlands in order to grow healthy forests and produce revenue. The Feb. 13 class is about understanding the financial aspects of woodlands management. On Feb. 20 landowners will learn how selling trees for lumber is not the only revenue source provided by woodlands. And on Feb. 27 landowners will learn how to ensure their land becomes a woodlands legacy that remains in the family.

For more information or to register for the course, contact Mack Johnson by email at [email protected] or by calling 910-671-3276.

