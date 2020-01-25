Deadline to register for cotton meeting is Feb. 5

LUMBERTON — The deadline to register to attend the 2020 Tri-County Cotton Meeting is Feb. 5, according to the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Hoke Robeson Gin, located at 7479 Old Maxton Road in Red Springs.
During the meeting, Guy Collins, Extension cotton specialist, will share the results from the On-Farm Cotton Variety Evaluation Program. Keith Edmisten, Extension cotton specialist, will provide an update on production and management. Charlie Cahoon, Extension weed specialist, will provide information on weed management strategies. And Anders Huseth, an N.C. State entomologist, will provide an insect management update.
Two hours of N.C. Pesticide Credit, N, O, D, and X, and CCA credits will be available. A sponsored meal will be provided.
To register or for more information, contact Mac Malloy, Extension Field Crops agent, at 910-671-3276 or by email at [email protected]