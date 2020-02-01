Lumbee bank promotes Gore, Walters

PEMBROKE — Lumbee Guaranty Bank, headquartered in Pembroke, recently promoted two of its employees.
James Gore has been promoted to chief credit officer for the bank. In this role, he will be responsible for the overall management of the bank’s loan portfolio. Gore is a senior vice president of the bank.
A native of Columbus County and a graduate of N.C. State University and the Louisiana State University Graduate School of Banking, Gore has spent the majority of his 30 years of banking experience in the Lumberton market. He has been active in a variety of community and civic organizations, including the First Baptist Church in Lumberton, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Foundation Board, the UNC Pembroke School of Business Advisory Board, the United Way of Robeson County, the Robeson County Committee of 100, the Lumberton Rotary Club and the Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton.
Gore and his wife, Kim, reside in Lumberton. They have two daughters, Breanna and Stacey.
Glenn Walters has been promoted to regional executive for the bank. He will be responsible for the overall management of nine of the bank’s 13 branch locations and will be based at the Pine Street branch in Lumberton. He is a senior vice president of the bank.
Walters is a native of Bladen County and a graduate of what was then Pembroke State University and the LSU Graduate School of Banking. Most of his nearly 32 years of banking experience have been spent in the Robeson, Columbus and Bladen markets. He has been active in several community and civic organization, including the Bladenboro Rotary Club, the UNC Pembroke Foundation Board, Boy Scouts of America, treasurer of the Bladenboro Fire Department, president of the Bladen Development Corporation and director of Advancement Inc.
Walters and his wife, Regina, reside in Bladenboro. They have a son, Travis.
“We are extremely pleased to have two experienced bankers in these important roles,” said Kyle R. Chavis, CEO of Lumbee Guaranty Bank. “Both James and Glenn bring all the skills and attributes necessary to facilitate the continued growth of the bank and to help us further our mission of serving the communities of southeastern North Carolina.”
Lumbee Guaranty Bank serves Robeson, Cumberland and Hoke counties. Established in 1971, the bank offers a full array of financial services through its network of 13 strategically located branch offices over the three-county area. The Bank’s common stock is traded on the OTC-QX under the stock symbol LUMB.