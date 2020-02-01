Realty One Heritage has 5 new agents

LUMBERTON — Five agents have joined the team at Realty One Heritage Group.
The newest members are Gerald Goolsby, Christy Fowler, Tamara Kemp, Porchia Chavis and Amanda Campbell.
Goolsby is married to Janice Blue Goolsby, and they have two children and two grandchildren. He lives in the Deep Branch community, is a member of the Reedy Branch Baptist Church of Fairmont and is a licensed minister. Goolsby is active in the community and serves as a Lumbee Tribal Council member. He is retired, with 28 years in senior management with a large global textile company.
Fowler began her real estate career in 2006 with ReMax Premier Property in Fayetteville. In 2009 she joined Allstars Realty in Hope Mills and in 2019 joined Realty One Group Heritage. She has extensive knowledge in the housing market of Cumberland, Robeson and Hoke counties. She said her top priority is “understanding the unique needs” of her clients, “their desires and representing their best interest.”
Kemp, a Robeson County native who lives in Lumberton, joined Realty One Group Heritage in 2019. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the firm as an experienced broker and a certified public accountant. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Accounting from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She received her CPA licensure in 2002 and real-estate broker license in 2004.
She is a mother of three and enjoys attending her children’s sporting events and supporting civic and community efforts.
Chavis joined Realty One Group in 2019 and has a strong working knowledge in business development, with more than a decade as an entrepreneur and business owner. She graduated from UNCP with a bachelor’s in Health Promotions. Chavis is a Robeson County native, is married and is the mother of two girls.
She said she believes in the spirit of hospitality and is motivated by making a difference and ensuring her client’s dreams are fulfilled by an exceptional purchasing experience.
Campbell, who joined Realty Once Group in 2019, received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from East Carolina University in 2002. She has more than five years of experience in the new home/residential construction industry.
She lives in Lumberton with her husband and three sons. Campbell enjoys spending time with her family, and attending ECU sporting events.