Spectrum opens store in Lumberton

By: Staff report

RALEIGH — Robeson County residents now have a place to go in Lumberton to learn about and purchase Spectrum’s video, internet and voice services.

The store, which has seven employees, is located at 5084 Fayetteville Road. It opened for business on Dec. 19.

According to a Charter Communication Inc., the store offers consumers a comfortable and convenient option for learning more about Spectrum’s services, including its latest offering, Spectrum Mobile.

The store features an “enjoyable and relaxed environment, allowing customers to learn more about and try Spectrum services,” according to a company press release.

“Our new Spectrum stores provide an updated design and enhancements for showcasing innovation across the full suite of Spectrum services,” said Pattie Eliason, Group vice president, Spectrum Stores. “Our representatives will show customers the latest advances in technology — including our exciting new Spectrum Mobile options — help them become familiar with using it and put together just the right package of Spectrum services for their home and family.”

The new Lumberton store is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

“Along with sampling and ordering Spectrum services, customers can also complete a variety of transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment,” the news release reads in part.

