Britt gets chamber gavel at annual gala

LUMBERTON — The leadership gavel was passed recently during the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce Gala at Adelio’s Restaurant.
Bryan Britt, the owner of Cakes and Pastries in Lumberton, was named the new chairman of the chamber’s board of directors. He replaces Mickey Gregory, of Canal Wood, LLC.
“The attendance was great this year, and I am very excited about the new year,” Britt said.
The event was the biggest yet, with more than 175 people attending.
“The event was a huge success,” said Cindy Kern, the chamber’s executive director. “This annual event allows the chamber to recognize our board of directors, present awards and recognize our many volunteers for their dedicated service to the chamber.”
The chamber gave out three awards this year. Gregory presented them to the recipients.
Two Rock Star of the Year awards went to Suzanne Abbott, of Abbott Insurance Services Inc., and Maureen Metzger, of Southeastern Health. The Volunteer of the Year award went to Richard Monroe.
The chamber’s retiring board of directors also were recognized. Retiring were Abbott, David Edge II, Latricia Freeman, Adam Hardin, Billy Davis, Mark Morse, Wanda Sayer and Eric West.
The chamber also recognized the newly elected board members. They were Brion Oxendine, Realty One Group Heritage; Sara Collins, BB&T; Debbie Branyon, First Bank; James Bass, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke; Lisa Hunt, Robeson Community College; Tim Little, Robeson County Partnership for Children; Tito Massol, Healthkeeperz; and Sarah Campbell, Campbell Ear, Nose and Throat.
The 2019 committee chairs who were recognized, included Connie Russ Wallwork, Community Development Committee; Metzger, Membership Committee; Amy Shooter, Ambassadors Club Committee; Merle Summers and Jay Britt, Education Committee; Bo Biggs, Legislative Committee; Angela Sumner, Travel and Tourism Committee; Cheryl Page, Special Events Committee; Suzanne Abbott, Golf Tournament Committee; and Miles Mercer, Agriculture Committee.
Chamber ambassadors, who are the public relations arm of the chamber, also were recognized. Those attending were Russ-Wallwork, city of Lumberton; Sumner, Lumberton Visitors Bureau; Collins, BB&T; Faye Spaulding, retired; Metzger, Southeastern Health; Abbott, Abbott Insurance Services; Owen Thomas, Dial Insurance; Shooter, Wesley Pines Retirement Community; Rhonda Williamson, Equitable Advisors; Gregory, Canal Wood LLC; Rose Avant, Rodan and Fields; and Debbie Branyon, First Bank.
Guests enjoyed cocktails, a buffet and a night of dancing to the music by Gary Lowder and Smokin’ Hot.