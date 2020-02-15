86-year-old financial planner earns award

By: Staff report
ST. PAULS — A streak of excellence logged by a financial planner with deep roots in Robeson County has now reached 12 years.

Thomas J. Hall, CEO of Fayetteville-based Tax-Sheltered Planning Inc., has been chosen for membership in the 2020 Million Dollar Round Table.

““I was about 75 before I figured out how to do this. Now it’s a piece of cake,” Hall, 86, said with a chuckle.

The retirement specialist grew up in Rennert, a fact for which he expresses great pride. He spent his youth working on a farm. He is a sixth generation member of St. Pauls Presbyterian Church.

The Million Dollar Round Table, a trade association formed in 1927, is made up of more than 3,000 qualifying insurance brokers and financial advisors.

Tax-Sheltered Planning Inc. is located at 225 Fairway Drive in Fayetteville.

“I’m 86 years old, and last year was the best year I have had in my business,” Hall said.

