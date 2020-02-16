Pecan pest-management info available

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A program on pecan pest management and associated pesticide programs will be broadcast on Feb. 26 at the O.P. Owens Agriculture Center.

The program, a collaborative effort between the North Carolina Pecan Growers and North Carolina Cooperative Extension, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the center located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton.

Lenny Wells, University of Georgia Extension professor, will discuss insect management; Jason Brock, University of Georgia Plant disease diagnostician, will cover disease management; and Wayne Mitchem, N.C. State Extension associate, will cover weed management. Information on pesticide applicator certification in North Carolina also will be covered.

The program also will be broadcast at the same day and time at Cumberland County Center, located at 301 East Mountain Drive in Fayetteville, and Duplin County Center, located at 165 Agriculture Drive in Kenansville.

Registration is required by Feb. 25 to allow for seating and materials. For more information or to register, contact Mack Johnson, Extension Horticulture agent, at 910-671-3276 or [email protected]

