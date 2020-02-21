Registration deadline Friday for grain meeting

February 21, 2020 robesonian Business 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Friday is the last day to sign up to attend the 2020 Tri-County Grain Production Meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for 12:30 to 3 p.m. March 4 at the Southeastern N.C. Agricultural Events Center, located at 1027 U.S. 74 in Lumberton. It is being sponsored by the Robeson, Hoke and Scotland county centers of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service.

Rachel Vann, Ron Heiniger, Charlie Cahoon and Dominic Reisig will give research updates in corn and soybean production, insect, and weed management for 2020.

Two hours of N.C. Pesticide Credit (N, O, D, and X) and CCA credits will be available.

Auxin Herbicide Best Management Practice Training will be offered from 4 to 5 p.m. for growers intending to apply dicamba and 2,4-D products labeled for in-season use of cotton and soybeans as required by the labels.

A meal will be provided.

To register or for more information, contact Mac Malloy, Extension Field Crops agent, at 910-671-3276 or by email at [email protected]

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made by Friday to Mac Malloy.

Staff report