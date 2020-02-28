Douglas wins two NCPA awards

February 28, 2020 robesonian Business 0
By: Staff report

RALEIGH — Donnie Douglas, editor of The Robesonian, garnered two awards this week when the North Carolina Press Association held its annual banquet in Raleigh, during which 2019 Editorial Contest winners were announced.

Douglas, the editor of The Robesonian since 1996, took third place in the categories of Editorial Writing and Headline Writing. The Robesonian competes with similar-sized daily newspapers across the state of North Carolina.

The banquet was Thursday.

