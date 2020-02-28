Douglas wins two NCPA awards

LUMBERTON — A series of training classes that offer pesticide recertification credit opportunities have been scheduled for the rest of February and into September, according the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service.

The first training is scheduled for Wednesday, and all of the training will take place in Robeson County.

The training topics, schedule and locations are as follows;

— Private Applicator Recertification V Training: Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, 455 Caton Road, Lumberton. Training will provide information on Worker Protections Standard revisions, auxin herbicides, protecting pollinators, proper nozzle tip selection, and basics of air-purifying respirators. Two hours of recertification credits in categories Private Applicator V Credits available.

— Private Applicator Soil Fumigation Z (SF) Recertification Training: Wednesday, 11 a.m. to noon, O.P. Owens Agriculture Center. This training opportunity is for certified individuals who are required to attend a one-hour recertification class for the fumigation subclass on their license.

— Best Management Practices for Pesticide Use: Wednesday 1-3 p.m., O.P. Owens Agriculture Center. This training will test knowledge on pesticide labels, proper mixing and loading, formulations, safety, and the environment. This training will provide two hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.

— Pesticide Safety in Nursery & Landscape: Wednesday, 3:30-5:30 p.m., O.P. Owens Agriculture Center. Topics will cover safety and management practices for commercial nursery and landscapers. This training will provide two hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for D, L, and N categories.

— Hoke, Robeson, and Scotland Tri-County Grain Production Meeting: March 4, 12:30-3 p.m., Southeastern N.C. Agricultural Events Center, 1027 U.S. 74 in Lumberton. Research updates will be given in corn and soybean production, insect, and weed management for 2020. Registration is required by Wednesday because a meal will be served. Call 910-671-3276 or email mac_malloy@ncsu.edu to register. This training will provide N, O, D, and X and CCA credits.

— Regional Auxin Herbicide Training: March 4, 4-5 p.m., Southeastern N.C. Agricultural Events Center. Labels for Engenia, FeXapan, Tavium, and XtendiMax are now classified as Federal Restricted Use Pesticides. They can be sold by licensed pesticide dealers and purchased only by licensed/certified applicators. Only Licensed Pesticide Applicators who have taken the 2020 Auxin Herbicide Best Management Practices training will be allowed to apply these dicamba products. Participants need to bring their pesticide license for scanning. This training will provide one hour of training for recertification for N, O, D, and X categories.

— NEW Paraquat Training Requirement: March 12, 7-8 p.m., O.P. Owens Agriculture Center. All pesticide products containing paraquat-dichloride are restricted-use pesticides and require a pesticide license to spray. New labeling of these products requires that any person who intends to use paraquat must be a certified private applicator or licensed in an appropriate category and is required to successfully complete the How to Safely Use and Handle Paraquat-Containing Pesticides Training. The paraquat training certificate is not required for purchasing the product, but a Restricted Use Pesticide certificate or pesticide license is. This training also provides one hour of pesticide credit in categories N, O, D, X, G, L, and H.

— North Carolina Pesticide Applicator Exam: March 18, 1-5 p.m., O P. Owens Agriculture Center. Persons who need to take the North Carolina Pesticide Applicator Exam may do so in any category. Interested individuals should arrive by 12:30 p.m. to sign in and register. Contact North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Pesticide Section at 919-733-3556, or go online at http://www.ncagr.gov/SPCAP/pesticides/exam.htm to find information on exam fees, available schools, exam registration, and additional information on pesticide licensing. Study manuals may be ordered in advance at www.pesticidemanuals.com.

— Pesticide Safety and Decontamination: March 24, 6-8:30 p.m., O.P. Owens Agriculture Center. This training will focus on properly decontaminating PPE and spray equipment. This training will provide two hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.

— North Carolina Pesticide Applicator Exam: May 20, 1-5 p.m., O.P. Owens Agriculture Center. Persons who need to take the North Carolina Pesticide Applicator Exam may do so in any category. Interested individuals should arrive by 12:30 p.m. to sign in and register. Contact North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Pesticide Section at 919-733-3556, or go online at http://www.ncagr.gov/SPCAP/pesticides/exam.htm to find information on exam fees, available schools, exam registration, and additional information on pesticide licensing. Study manuals may be ordered in advance at www.pesticidemanuals.com.

— Private Applicator Recertification V Training: July 21, 9-11 a.m., O.P. Owens Agriculture Center. Training will provide information on Worker Protections Standard revisions, auxin herbicides, protecting pollinators, proper nozzle tip selection, and basics of air-purifying respirators. Two hours of recertification credits in categories Private Applicator V Credits available.

— Private Applicator Recertification V Training: Sept. 23, 9-11 a.m., O.P. Owens Agriculture Center. Training will provide information on Worker Protections Standard revisions, auxin herbicides, protecting pollinators, proper nozzle tip selection, and basics of air-purifying respirators. Two hours of recertification credits in categories Private Applicator V Credits available.

To register or for more information, contact Mac Malloy at 910-671-3276 or Mac_Malloy@ncsu.edu. Pesticide credit status can be checked at http://www.ncagr.gov/SPCAP/pesticides/license/htm.