RCC holding jobs fair March 17

February 29, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Business 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College will hold a career fair at 10 a.m. March 17 in the Fred G. Williams Jr. Student Center.

For 25 years, the RCC Career Fair has helped connect RCC students and alumni to careers. Students, alumni and Robeson County residents are encouraged to participate. The fair is free and open to the public.

Confirmed businesses attending the event include the Lumber River Council of Governments, SEATS, Two Hawk Employment Service, Vocational Rehabilitation Services, Commwell Health, City of Wilmington Fire Department, Pepsi Bottling Ventures, Carter Banking & Trust, Heavy Equipment Colleges of America, Campbell Soup, State Employees Credit Union, Greensboro Fire Department, AVON, McDonalds, Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation, DEC 9 Career Management Service, Columbus Health Care System, the U.S. Air Force, MW& Electric, American Red Cross, Scotland Health System, Lumbee Tribe of N.C., U.S. Army, MJ Soffe Manufacturing, McLeod Health and the Lumber River Regional Development Association.

RCC requests that participants RSVP by way of the RCC Career Fair’s event page on Facebook.

