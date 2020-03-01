Raised-bed gardening topic of meeting

February 29, 2020 robesonian Business 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Raised-bed gardening is the topic of an interactive discussion scheduled for March 7.

The event is being offered by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service — Robeson County Center. It will take place 10 a.m. to noon at O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton.

Topics to be discussed include which crops are feasible for a raised bed, space needed, and can more produce be harvested using season extension techniques. Pest and disease management, and construction materials and media also will be discussed.

For more information or to register, contact Mack Johnson, Extension Horticultural agent, at 910-671-3276 or [email protected] Callers are asked to leave a working telephone number with registration in case of inclement weather or for rescheduling.

Staff report