Training on paraquat is March 12

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — People interested in an upcoming paraquat training class have until March 9 to reserve a seat.

The training is to take place from 7 to 8 p.m. March 12 in O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton. Call 910-671-3276 or send an email to [email protected] to register.

The training will count as one hour of pesticide credit for N, O, D, X, G, L, and H.

All pesticide products containing paraquat-dichloride, or paraquat, are restricted-use pesticides and require a pesticide license to spray. Trade names include but are not limited to Gramoxone, Para-SHOT, Parazone, Quick-Quat, Firestorm, and Helmquat.

