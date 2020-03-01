Grazing meeting is March 19

February 29, 2020 robesonian Business 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A meeting about planting and grazing in the spring and summer for livestock has been scheduled for 6 p.m. March 19.

The meeting, titled Planting and Grazing for Spring/Summer for Livestock Species, is to take place in O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton. Paige Smart, of Southeast AgriSeeds, is the scheduled speaker. Topics will be related to spring grazing, and summer annuals, perennials, and mixes for livestock species.

For more information or to register, contact Taylor Chavis, Extension Livestock agent, at 910-671-3276 or [email protected]

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made by March 12 to Chavis.

Staff report