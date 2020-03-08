Wages up, crime down across US

I’ve lost the exact count, but we’ve had about 129 straight months of economic growth. The first 72 months are easy — basically every recovery from a recession has had that. To be growing nearly five years later is unprecedented in American history. That streak is about to come to an end because of the anomaly of COVID-19. I pray that globally it will be an economic blip and we can continue moving millions of people out of poverty in America.

What’s also unprecedented is how much better the American economy is doing compared with the rest of the world. Over the long haul, the developed-country — including Germany, France, Japan, etc. — economies typically have similar growth rates. In the last few years, though, America has left the others behind, growing at a much higher rate than they have.

Let’s look at what recent American policies have produced:

— The lowest unemployment rate in at least 50 years.

— Median household income has reached $65,976, an all-time high and up more than 8 percent in the last three years.

— Middle-class incomes, after adjusting for inflation, have surged by $5,003 since January 2017.

— In the past three years, wages for the bottom 10% rose 5.9%, compared with 2.4% the previous four years. This is a staggering reversal of what usually happens in an economic recovery.

— The United States is reducing its carbon emissions at a faster rate than other developed countries.

— Wages for those earning in the 25th to 75th percentile increased 3.2% over the same period compared with 2.5% for prior period.

— The top quartile of income has increased at the lowest rate in the past three years.

— Wages have increased 6.1% for those without a high school degree and 3.9% for those without a college degree, compared with 3.2% and 2.2% growth the prior four years.

— The highest percentage of people since 2001 (55 percent) describe the economy as “excellent” or “good.” The highest percentage ever (20 percent) describe the economy as “excellent,” compared with 3% in December 2016.

— There are over a million more job openings than there are unemployed people.

— The poverty rate and food stamp rolls declined 15 percent.

— The number of murders dropped 6.9%.

— Childhood poverty — including support from social programs — is at the lowest rate ever since good recordkeeping started about 50 years ago.

— The FBI’s annual crime report shows violent crime rate dropping 4.6 percent since 2017, reversing an uptick in violent crime that occurred the two years prior.

— In a Gallup poll, 90% of Americans say they are satisfied with their personal lives. That’s the highest level ever recorded. Sixty-five percent report that they are “very satisfied.”

Within the United States, some states are drastically outperforming others, moving the poor out of poverty at much higher rates. These are the states that have mirrored the federal steps toward increasing freedom. Let’s hope North Carolina stays among them. When human beings are not overly hampered by inappropriate government policies, everyone wins.

Eric Dent, a former professor at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, now teaches at Florida Gulf Coast University.

