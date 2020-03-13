Sewing classes offered in April

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A series of classes for people who want to learn how to sew or improve their skills will take place in April.

The Stitchin’ With Extension classes are being offered by North Carolina Cooperative Extension — Robeson County Center. The classes are to be held at O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton, on April 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30. Classes will be offered at 10 a.m. to noon, 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. each day.

Beginner students will learn how to properly use a sewing machine, cut accurately, sew straight and curved seams, and many other sewing skills. Intermediate or returning students will learn how to use a pattern to complete a sewing project.

The series is limited to six students, eight to 10 students if a student can bring his or her own sewing machine.

Registration is $20 and is due by March 26. Because of limited space the Extension Service will not be able to reserve a space until payment is received. Registration is performed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Payment can be made by check or money order made payable to Robeson County Cooperative Extension and can be mailed to Cooperative Extension, P. O. Box 2280, Lumberton, N.C., 28359 or delivered to the Extension Center.

For more information or to register, contact Christy Strickland, County Extension director, at 910-671-3276.

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made at least five business days before the date of the event to Strickland.

