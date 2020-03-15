Extension’s award banquet postponed

March 14, 2020
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The new coronavirus has forced the postponement of the 56th annual Awards and Recognition Banquet by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension — Robeson County Center, which originally was scheduled for Wednesday.

“Due to recent concerns about COVID-19 and work policies preventing many of our invited guests from being able to attend, we are postponing the Crop Promotion Association Awards Banquet. We will reschedule for a later date. We apologize for any inconvenience,” said a statement issued Friday by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension — Robeson County Center.

A new date for the event to recognize County Yield Contest winners, individuals and deserving farm families for their contribution to agriculture was not included in the statement. Adelio’s Italian Restaurant, located at 111 West Third St. in Lumberton, still is listed as the banquet site.

