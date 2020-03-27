Red Springs farmer wins honor for growing corn

RED SPRINGS — A local farmer has garnered honors in the 2019 National Corn Yield Contest.

Jack Buie, of Red Springs, placed third in the contest that recognizes farmers from across the country for their efforts and exceptional results. Buie came in third in North Carolina in the Strip-Till, Minimum-Till, Mulch-Till, Ridge-Till Irrigated Class with a yield of 264.8241 bushels per acre.

The hybrid used in the winning field was Pioneer P1197YHR. The winning field was located in North Carolina.

The contest is sponsored annually by the National Corn Growers Association.

Buie was one of 531 state winners nationwide. The 2019 contest participation included 7,454 entries from 46 states. Of the state winners, 27 growers – three from each of nine classes – were named national winners, representing 12 states. The average yield among national winners was more than 383 bushels per acre — greater than the projected 2019 U.S. average of 168 bushels per acre. While there is no overall contest winner, yields from first-, second- and third-place farmers overall production categories topped out at 616.1953 bushels per acre.

The winners were recognized Feb. 28 at the 2020 Commodity Classic, the premier convention and trade show of the U.S. corn, soybean, sorghum, wheat and equipment industries, held this year in San Antonio, Texas.

“The challenges U.S. corn farmers faced in 2019 were, in many ways, a perfect storm,” said NCGA President Kevin Ross, a corn grower from Minden, Iowa. “From a slew of weather-related issues to trade disruptions and persistent low prices, farmers were tested in many ways, often many times, over the past year. With determination and whole lot of grit, the American farm families who grow corn persevered. Their harvest again produced an abundance of corn to meet the world’s growing demand for food, feed, and fiber.

“The achievements of these winners contribute to the overall pool of knowledge from which the industry draws while highlighting how adaptation and innovation, when combined with state-of-the-art technology, can help farmers achieve true excellence and inspire their peers. These accomplishments highlight not only personal triumphs but also the collective achievements of the industry that supports them.”