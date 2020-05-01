Shouldn’t we be minimizing death?

Do you remember the Robesonian headline “SRMC Limits Visitors as Flu Cases Climb?” That story ran on Dec. 16, 2019, and was not about COVID-19.

People’s reactions during this pandemic have made me realize that many people do not realize how deadly the “common” flu is. Last year was a fairly mild year with only about 35,000 American deaths. In 2017-2018 there were as many as 94,000 deaths, probably more than will die of COVID-19 this season. The age profile of the deaths from COVID-19 is almost identical to that of the common flu, with slightly more of the deaths from COVID-19 happening among the elderly. In last year’s mild season, more than 46,000 children were hospitalized and 480 children died of the flu.

As a scientist, I find it is better to study phenomenon outside of the media spotlight where we can consider the situation calmly and rationally. I believe we should have policies that minimize the loss of human life, particularly those who are disadvantaged in some way. However, today, we are minimizing the loss of life from COVID-19 but we are allowing a greater number of deaths from all causes. Our restrictive “stay home” policies will lead to an enormous number of non-COVID-19 deaths. Unfortunately, there will be no daily tote board, so those deaths will be fairly invisible to us.

Probably most significantly will be the increase in cancer deaths. In 2016, Harvard’s School of Public Health published a study about the relationship between unemployment and increased cancer deaths. They found that when the United States reached an unemployment rate of 10% in the 2009 recession, it caused an extra 65,000 deaths. Currently, the Federal Reserve is predicting that we might reach 32% unemployment. If we get anywhere near that, we have guaranteed that 150,000 people will die needlessly from cancer, far more than will die from COVID-19. Moreover, when we reached 10% unemployment, we were still conducting mammograms, colonoscopies, and other diagnostic procedures, which have essentially been shutdown nationwide. Diabetes screening is down 65%, cholesterol testing down 67% and cervical cancer screening has dropped 68%. Sadly, even public health experts are not trained to see trade-offs like this. They are focused exclusively on reducing COVID-19 deaths. On the positive side, we are experiencing fewer traffic accident deaths with far less driving occurring.

In the first quarter, New York City was on track to have only a 6% increase in murders. When the restrictive policies went into effect, the murder rate increased by 55% and the burglary rate has increased by 122%. Research has shown that if we reach 30% unemployment, an extra 15,000 people will commit suicide and 50,000 extra people will fatally overdose on opioids. There are many other adverse consequences that don’t lead directly to deaths, but are still meaningful. For example, children being abused are now trapped at home with their abusers. Rates of food-insufficiency have skyrocketed in spite of massive amounts of food having to be destroyed.

A few other extraneous thoughts. Vaccines are no guarantee. We had 94,000 flu deaths a few years ago and we had a vaccine (the situation is more complicated than I can explain here). It’s possible that we will have far more COVID-19 deaths over the years because we did not allow enough people to get exposed to it. Without that “herd immunity” it will likely mutate and cause us trouble, that could have been prevented, for years. Plan for COVID-19 to virtually disappear over the summer, but reappear in the fall, but not as severely as this spring.

Eric Dent Contributing columnist

Eric Dent, a former professor at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, now teaches at Florida Gulf Coast University.

