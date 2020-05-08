Lumbee Guaranty Bank selects Christopher G. Dixon to serve on board of directors

FAYETTEVILLE — Lumbee Guaranty Bank recently announced the addition of Christopher G. Dixon, CPA, to its board of directors.
“The addition of Mr. Dixon provides an added level of financial expertise to the board and continues the board’s goal of bringing representation to the board from the Cumberland County market of the bank,” a statement from the Pembroke-based bank reads in part.
A native of Cumberland County, Dixon received his bachelor’s degree and Master of Accounting from North Carolina State University. He has practiced public accounting since 1998 with the firm of Haigh, Byrd, & Lambert, LLP in Fayetteville, and has been a partner since 2001.
Dixon is actively engaged in community service as a member and treasurer of the Kiwanis Club of Fayetteville, and serves children through a variety of programs sponsored by that club, including Reading is Fun, Terrific Kids, the Kiwanis Endowment and the golf tournament. Dixon has been a past board member of the Child Advocacy Center, serves on the board for the Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation, and as the treasurer for various election campaigns.
Dixon and his wife, Dawn, have three children and attend Snyder Memorial Baptist Church. He enjoys playing golf and traveling.
“We are excited to announce the appointment of Chris Dixon to our board of directors. As our bank moves forward and expands in the Fayetteville market, we believe that Mr. Dixon brings a wealth of financial expertise to help us to continue to grow in that market,” Board Chairman Larry R. Chavis said. “Our goal is to give our shareholders a solid return and to provide competitive products and services to our customers.”
Lumbee Guaranty Bank has 14 branch offices in Robeson, Cumberland and Hoke counties.
.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}