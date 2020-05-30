Southeastern Wound Healing Center participates in seventh annual Healogics Wound Care Awareness Week

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Wound Healing Center is helping raise awareness of chronic wounds during the seventh annual Wound Care Awareness Week, which takes place Monday through Friday.
Wound Care Awareness was established by Healogics in 2014 to bring attention to the chronic wound epidemic and the 6.7 million Americans who are currently living with nonhealing wounds, according to Southeastern Health. Program directors across the nation will dedicate the entire week to educating physicians, patients and the general public about the chronic wound epidemic and the advanced wound care solutions available. Southeastern Wound Healing Center, an affiliate of Southeastern Health and a member of the Healogics network, offers advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds.
While there are already millions of people living with chronic wounds, the incidence is rising, fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of diseases and conditions such as obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy, according to Southeastern Health. A person with a wound has an average of three to four chronic conditions like diabetes, PAD, cardiovascular disease and COPD. If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb. Even more alarmingly, 50 percent of people die within five years of amputation.
To support this underserved and growing population of people living with chronic wounds, Southeastern Wound Healing Center, in partnership with Healogics, offers an evidence-based, systematic approach to advanced wound care. A patient’s individualized treatment plan may include specialized wound dressings, debridement, compression therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, advanced cellular products and topical growth factors, edema management and/or noninvasive vascular assessment.
Call 910-738-3836 for more information.