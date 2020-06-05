Efforts to save lives garner recognition

June 5, 2020 Robesonian Business 0
Southeastern Health Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Joe Roberts and Southeastern Health Medical Staff President Dr. Robin Peace presented Dr. Andrew Hendricks and the staff of Southeastern Dermatology with a plaque Friday on behalf of Southeastern Health in recognition of their recent heroism and bravery in assisting two individuals in two different life-threatening situations, one in December 2019 and the other in May. The plaque read, in part, “Thank you all for your selflessness and bravery to help others in need.”

