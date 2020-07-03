Expect crises to drive more people to NC

We live in interesting times. The pandemic is the most dramatic disease to affect our country since 1918. Rioting and violence have been more rampant than in any time in more than 50 years. The nation seems more divided than ever along partisan lines. States that are very “red” or very “blue” are enacting different policies.

Americans are known for being more mobile than any European country. By 2019, though, we had moved to a different state less often than any time since recordkeeping began in 1947.

All the events mentioned above are likely to drive a great move of Americans, and many are likely to end up in North Carolina. The United States has been experiencing an exodus of domestic migration from blue states to red states because of factors such as state tax rate, but that exodus will now increase because of factors such as COVID-19 and unemployment.

As I write, North Carolina’s COVID cases are increasing, but nine of the 10 states with the most cases per person are blue, including New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and Massachusetts (the exception is Louisiana). The list of COVID deaths per person is similar, with Louisiana the only exception again. The presence of the virus isn’t affected much by state policies (with the great exception of New York Gov. Cuomo’s decision to force nursing homes to accept patients who had been hospitalized with COVID).

How states have responded to the virus, though, has varied considerably. States increasing in cases at the moment range from California (largely closed) to Florida (somewhat open, but not the counties with the most cases). Looking at unemployment rates, though, being largely closed has had a dramatic impact on jobs. The May unemployment report shows seven of the 10 highest jobless rates are in blue states. Note that this isn’t just two more than half. Although there are “purple” states, most commentators would count about 60% of the states as red and 40% as blue. National elections are so close because the blue states are, on average, more populated. The highest unemployment rates are found in Nevada, Hawaii, Michigan, and California.

So, lets add to this discussion trends that were already in place before the pandemic and the riots. United Van Lines provides a report of their interstate moving business. In 2019, seven of the states most left are blue, led by New Jersey, Illinois, New York, and Connecticut. North Carolina was the third most popular destination in the Eastern U.S.

North Carolina is an attractive state on all of the factors mentioned. It has a relatively low tax rate compared to high-tax states, it is not among the worst states per person for COVID cases or deaths, and it is not among the states with high unemployment. North Carolina is also one of the top 15 states with a AAA bond rating. States with the worst bond rating are Illinois, New Jersey, Kentucky, and Connecticut.

So, get ready to welcome some new neighbors. Let’s hope they bring jobs with them, as Serioplast US LLC is doing in Red Springs. Let’s also hope that they don’t bring any voting habits that contributed to high taxes, low bond ratings, and other policies that reduced life satisfaction. Anyone who is leaving a state for any reason mentioned here should be gracious enough to vote for the policies that allowed the state to be attractive to them in the first place.

Eric Dent, a former professor at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, now teaches at Florida Gulf Coast University.