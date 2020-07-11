Exercise improves health, fights boredom

Maintaining a sense of normalcy over the past few months has been a challenge to say the least. For some, being at home more was a much-needed break and an opportunity to catch up on tasks that may have been neglected. However, as the old saying goes, the newness eventually wears off. Boredom starts to set in, all of your tasks have been completed, and you are left wondering “What is there to do?” The answer, my friend, is to create new ways to become more active!

This pandemic has challenged us to think more critically and creatively in how we operate daily. In addition to this challenge is the responsibility to ourselves to be proactive about our health by creating ways we can remain physically active during this time of “staying in place.” Physical activity has many benefits, and some of the effects are immediate. In the adult Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program, or EFNEP, participants learn the importance of moving more and each lesson provides an opportunity to exercise together. Even though options seem limited, there are numerous ways to be active both indoors and outdoors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states adults should participate in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week, or roughly 30 minutes of physical activity daily over five days. The amount of physical activity needed varies from person to person, and you may need to adjust your workout times. Here are some helpful tips and ideas to consider when thinking of ways to increase activity at home:

— Gardening is not only a great way to pass time, but it helps build endurance, flexibility and strength, as well as reduces stress. It can also be turned into a family activity, especially for small children interested in watching things grow. If you do not have available yard space, container gardening is an option.

— Moderate activity is marked by increased heart and breathing rates. Make cleaning count by incorporating activities such as dancing while you dust, walking around inside or outside while waiting for laundry to finish, or stretching as you clean windows.

— Take advantage of all things outdoors, whether it be going for a swim, playing an old-school game of kickball, or taking a brisk walk. Remember to stay safe by wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated.

These are just a few of the many health nuggets we share with the community in EFNEP. If you are interested in learning more about the program or would like to participate, free classes are offered online.

Joanna Rogers is the Youth Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program assistant. She can be reached by calling 910-671-3276, or via email at [email protected]