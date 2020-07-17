Bullard Restaurants promotes Taylor

July 17, 2020 Robesonian Business 0
Staff report
Taylor

Taylor

LUMBERTON — Mary Taylor has been promoted to vice president of Operations by Bullard Restaurants, the company announced Friday.

Taylor joined the company in October 2002 and has advanced progressively, according to the company. She started by serving guests in the dining room and advanced to leadership positions, such as general manager and area manager.

“Mary has played a key role during our continued years of company growth while upholding the standards in contributing to the company’s success. Mary has brought forth a wealth of experience, leadership, and sacrifice. Bullard Restaurants congratulates Mary in her new role with the company,” a company statement reads in part.

Bullard Restaurants was founded in 1980 starting with a Burger King off West Fifth Street in Lumberton. Today, the company is owned and operated by Clif and Drew Bullard, and has 60 restaurants, including 19 Burger King restaurants, 28 Moe’s Southwest Grill restaurants, two CoreLife Eatery restaurants, three BurgerFi restaurants, and eight Smithfield’s Chicken N Bar-B-Q restaurants.