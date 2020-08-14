Robeson County native elected to leadership role with National Association of State Veterans Homes

    FAYETTEVILLE — A Robeson County native has been elected second vice president of the National Association of State Veterans Homes.

    Whitney Bell, the administrator at North Carolina State Veterans Home-Fayetteville, is a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She has worked for the North Carolina State Veterans Home-Fayetteville for the past 20 years.

    “I am truly honored to serve the Association in this capacity and look forward to it,” Bell said.

    Bell has also served the State Veterans Home over the past 10 years in the capacity of Summer Conference chair, finance chair, member of the Quality Enhancement Committee and the Southern Region director.

