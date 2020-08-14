RED SPRINGS — The town clerk here has received certification from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, Inc. for her efforts in education and contribution to the local government.

Barbara McColl has received the designation of Certified Municipal Clerk, which is awarded to municipal clerks who complete “demanding education requirements” and display significant contributions to their local government, community and state, according to Stephanie Carouthers Kelly, IIMC president.

“In light of the speed and drastic nature of change these days, lifelong learning is not only desirable, it is necessary for all in local government to keep pace with growing demands and changing needs of the citizens we serve. Your city can take immense pride in Barbara’s educational accomplishments and achievement of this milestone,” Kelly said in a statement emailed Monday to the town.

Mayor Ed Henderson, speaking on behalf of Red Springs’ Board of Commissioners, praised McColl for her achievement.

“We are proud of her. She’s worked hard to achieve this,” Henderson said. “I think it’s another example of professionalism we are trying to put together for the town.”

The IIMC is a nonprofit association founded in 1947 that seeks to “promote continuing education and certification through universities and college-based institutes,” according to the Institute’s website. The global organization serves the needs of municipal clerks, secretaries, treasurers and recorders, among others.

The Institute also provides networking services as it seeks to enhance the education opportunities and professional development of its 14,000 members throughout the United States, Canada and 15 other countries, Kelly said.