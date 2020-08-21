ATMC awarded $2.5 million in GREAT funds to serve rural areas in Columbus and Robeson counties

Graham

RALEIGH — A regional communications services company has been awarded $2.5 million to expand internet service to communities in Columbus and Robeson counties.

Shallotte-based ATMC was one of eight recipients to receive funding through the second round of the NC GREAT Grant broadband program. ATMC was awarded two grants totaling $2.5 million. The money will be used to expand high speed internet service to serve more than 2,000 homes in the Columbus County communities of Fair Bluff and Boardman, and the Robeson County communities of Orrum and Proctorville. ATMC will provide an additional $1 million dollars in matching funds to complete these projects.

“ATMC is excited to once again be a recipient of the NC GREAT Grant program,” said Keith Holden, ATMC CEO. “These grants will make it possible for us to serve thousands of residents and businesses in Robeson and Columbus County that have been without reliable internet for far too long. We would like to thank the residents, farmers, business owners and community leaders who provided letters of support for these grant projects.”

Holden went on to thank Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation for partnering with ATMC and allowing the member-owned cooperative to use its fiber network to reach these communities.

“We know that now, more than ever, high speed internet is critical for families and businesses, and ATMC plans to work fast to make access to reliable internet a reality in these areas,” Holden said.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office and the N.C. Department of Information Technology introduced the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology, or GREAT, program in 2019 as a way for internet service providers and cooperatives to seek and compete for funding to aid in lowering financial barriers that prevent high speed internet service expansion in Tier 1, or economically distressed, counties.

“This funding for expansion will mean a great deal for our public schools as they strive to provide remote educational opportunities for our students,” said state Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton. “Having ready access to the internet can make a tremendous difference as schools try to make difficult decisions for the safety and well-being of our children.”

The award means the students, businesses and farmers in Robeson County will have the same opportunity for broadband as the students in towns and cities, he said. The GREAT program is a big help for rural North Carolina’s counties that have been struggling for many years. It will help close the technology gap and will foster the growth of telemedicine and create better access to health-care providers.

“I want to thank Atlantic Telephone Membership Corporation and Spectrum Southeast on their efforts for Robeson County,” Graham said. “Funding efforts such as these in a public-private partnership are good uses of taxpayer dollars in what is needed to bridge the gap in Robeson County to give our children an equal opportunity to learn and compete in the 21st century. I am excited and looking forward to getting the details of work to begin soon.”

ATMC is awaiting details as to when the 2020 grant funds will be made available to begin work on the grant projects, according to the company. Once the funds are released, the goal will be to complete the projects within 12 months.

To stay up to date on construction of these grant projects, visit www.fastercolumbus.com or www.fasterrobeson.com, or call 910-754-4311.