Family medicine and diabetes specialist joins SeHealth’s Gray’s Creek clinic

August 22, 2020 Robesonian Business 0
Staff report
LUMBERTON — A family medicine and diabetes specialist has joined Southeastern Health’s ranks of health-care providers.

Dr. Kelsey Simmons will begin practicing Monday at Southeastern Medical Clinic Gray’s Creek, located at 1249 Chicken Foot Road in Hope Mills. She lives in Fayetteville, where she completed the majority of her clinical training.

Simmons received a medical degree in 2016 from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg, Virginia. She completed a family medicine residency in 2019 at Duke/Southern Regional Area Health Education Center in Fayetteville. She also completed a diabetes fellowship at Duke/SRAHEC earlier this year.

She is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and the American Osteopathic Board of Family Medicine.

Call 910-423-1278 to schedule an appointment with Simmons.