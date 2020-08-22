$250,000 grant from SECU Foundation helps home care providers obtain PPE

RALEIGH — Hospice and Home Care Foundation of North Carolina has received a $250,000 general purpose grant from the SECU Foundation to help mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19.
The money will be used to help establish a program to buy personal protective equipment, or PPE, in bulk for distribution to home health agencies across North Carolina, according to information from the SECU Foundation. The grant will fill a funding gap until state or federal money is secured.
“As this pandemic continues to spread, serious shortages in health-care equipment compromise the safety of groups of dedicated, brave individuals who are providing essential services to the citizens of our state. This grant for the Hospice and Home Care Foundation of N.C. will support the growing needs of home health-care providers across the state,” said Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board chair. “Personal protective equipment is a vital commodity for health-care staff who are treating and comforting patients and their families, especially given the scope and impact of this terrible disease. We want to thank HHCF for being a strong advocate for the health-care industry and making such a deep impact within its workforce, as well as for patients and families being served.”
The Hospice and Home Care Foundation of North Carolina was established by the Association for Home and Hospice Care of N.C. in 1998 and represents 750 home health agencies in all 100 counties, employing more than 100,000 health-care workers.
COVID-19 safety protocols in place for hospitals, clinics, and residential hospice centers are not guaranteed for in-home settings, placing these front-line health-care workers and their patients at greater risk, according to the SECU Foundation. The grant will help HHCF maintain a supply of PPE for in-home health-care and hospice service providers who are unable to meet minimum order requirements to buy equipment for their staff. Every $50,000 in funding provides a three-month supply of personal protective equipment for 90 staff members.
Judy Penn, Hospice and Home Care Foundation of North Carolina executive director, said she was delighted to be a recipient of the SECU Foundation funding.
“COVID-19 has created unprecedented challenges for these agencies and the vulnerable patients they serve,” Penn said. “With the soaring prices of PPE and issues in supply chains, this grant will allow us to purchase and distribute at no cost much-needed PPE, such as masks, gowns, and gloves, to many home health agencies across the state. We are grateful to the SECU Foundation for this grant, which will help further the mission of our Foundation in providing critical resources to providers of healthcare at home.”