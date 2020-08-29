LUMBERTON — A virtual presentation on all matters dealing with selling locally produced meats has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22.

The online event is being presented by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service centers in Robeson and Wayne counties and NC Choices. The presentation can be accessed from any computer, laptop, tablet or smart phone with internet access via Zoom.

Mobile devices such as tablets and smart phones must download the free Zoom app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store before use. A link to the meeting and the required password will be provided in the registration confirmation email.

To register, go online to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/selling-local-meat-tickets-118040507335.

Lee Menius, Technical Program coordinator for NC Choices, will provide information on rules for selling pork and beef, and information on meat handlers licensing. Margaret Ross, Extension Area Specialized Poultry agent with the Jones County Center, will discuss rules for selling poultry and egg laws. Taylor Chavis, Extension Livestock agent with the Robeson County Center, and Stefani Sykes, Extension Livestock Agent with the Wayne County Center, will give tips on marketing local meat and pricing strategies.

Contact Chavis at 910-671-3276 or taylor_chavis@ncsu.edu, or Stefani Sykes at 919-731-1521 or stefani_sykes@ncsu.edu for more information.