North Carolina Cooperative Extension offers Instant Pot cookery workshops

September 4, 2020 Robesonian Business 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Area residents are being offered the chance to explore the world of Instant Pot cookery.

Workshops about the subject are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Sept. 29 and Oct. 1 at O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton. The workshops are sponsored by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service – Robeson County Center.

Participants can learn everything from the history of multi-cookers and tips for storing and cleaning, to different accessories that allow people to utilize all the functions and cook a variety of dishes. Healthy food preparation techniques and recipes also will be highlighted.

A $15 registration fee is due Sept. 24. The fee covers the cost of a cookbook and handouts. There will be taste-testing.

The workshop is limited to five students per class because of COVID-19-related restrictions and social distancing guidelines. Because of limited class space, a space in the workshop can not be reserved until payment is received. Registration is performed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Payment can be made online by going to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/instant-pot-for-beginners-tickets-118222389349. Payment also can be made with a check or money order made payable to Robeson County Cooperative Extension and brought in person to the Extension Center. Cash payments will not be accepted.

For more information contact Jessie Jones, Extension Food and Consumer Sciences agent, at 910-671-3276 or [email protected]