Lumbee tribe names Maynor interim tribal administrator

Staff report
PEMBROKE — Tammy Maynor has been named interim tribal administrator of the Lumbee Tribe of N.C.

She takes the place of Freda Porter, who recently was appointed president of Lumbee Tribe Enterprises, LLC. Maynor formerly held the position of director of Governmental Affairs for the Lumbee Tribe. She has worked at the tribe since 2002.

As tribal administrator, Maynor will oversee day-to-day operations of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

She looks forward to the continued expansion of tribal programs for Lumbee Tribe members, Maynor said.