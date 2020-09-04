Our love/hate relationship with capitalism

Some segments of our population seem to hate capitalism. The most intellectually honest ones, though, grudgingly admit that capitalism has allowed billions of people to leave poverty and that capitalism is really the “only game in town.”

A couple of recent books offer these concessions, but at other points write that capitalism is “broken,” or we need a “next generation” capitalism. It seems odd to say capitalism has lifted billions of people from poverty and that it is broken. So, how do we make sense of this?

In a capitalist society, the way that each of us helps society is by voluntarily creating value each day. If you take ingredients and bake them into a cake, you have created value. Most people create value by going to a job where they contribute their labor in exchange for a paycheck. Others do it by being entrepreneurs — they come up with a produce or service idea, such as Facebook, and see whether customers are willing to pay money for their product (Facebook advertisers do). Either way, we increase the quality of life of society if we all engage in voluntary, win-win, value-added transactions.

Sometimes, though, people are willing to pay an “extra” fee to receive value. For example, Apple charges far more for an iPhone than is necessary to make a tidy profit. It is interesting to me that some people are concerned if a company charges an extra $100 for a generator after a hurricane, but they aren’t concerned that Apple charges more than an extra $100 profit for every iPhone. One could argue that Apply price-gouges every single day.

The question is, who receives this extra profit? Throughout history, companies such as AT&T, General Motors, IBM, Google, Apple, and Facebook have had near monopoly power, allowing them to extract extra profit from customers. Marx raised this question in the 1800s. The real issue is, who benefits when extra profit opportunities arise? Although Apple, Facebook, and Google provide generous compensation to their employees and make generous charitable donations, they have each allowed their founders and owners to keep the vast majority of the excess profit.

How a company decides to divide the pie comes down to a matter of values. Capitalism is a neutral process that can be powerfully positive if people hold appropriate values, but can be easily misused by those with bad values. President John Adams made a similar point about democracy – “Human passion unbridled by morality and religion would break the strongest cords of our Constitution as a whale goes through a net.”

So, just like democracy is not a problem, capitalism isn’t either. If unbridled human passions cause people not to be fair to customers or greed toward employees, then capitalism cannot function as intended. As Bono has noted, capitalism is the only method for raising the quality of life. What we need to fix are our values.

For example, one of the biggest values issues today is that many people live by double standards — they aren’t fair or just. They will criticize a bad behavior they see in an opponent, but will justify the same behavior in someone they see as on their side. If we can somehow get people to eliminate the double standard, and exhibit other positive virtues, capitalism can continue to be the rocket that lifts billions to a higher standard of living.

Eric Dent, a former professor at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, now teaches at Florida Gulf Coast University.