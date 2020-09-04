School designed by Metcon wins award

September 4, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Business 0
Staff report
Engineering News-Record has named the Jones County K-12 Energy Positive School, a design-build project by Metcon Construction, the 2020 Best K-12 Project by Engineering News-Record and is a finalist for the publication’s Project of the Year Award.

TRENTON — The Jones County K-12 Energy Positive School, a design-build project by Metcon construction, has been named the Southeast 2020 Best K-12 Project by Engineering News-Record.

Engineering News-Record is the leading trade publication for the engineering and construction industry in the United States. The 2020 award-winning projects will be highlighted in ENR Southeast’s Nov. 2 print edition.

On Nov. 5, ENR Southeast will celebrate with its 20th Annual Best Projects awards event. The Jones County school is a finalist for the Project of the Year Award.

Set in a North Carolina farming community in Trenton, Jones County K-12 Energy Positive School features an elementary, middle and high school in a forward-thinking design which separates the schools into three individual wings.

Designed by SfL+a Architects and developed by Firstfloor’s Energy Positive Facilities, 21st century learning meets cost effective P3 delivery method resulting in a sustainable building that is using solar and geothermal engineering throughout.

Metcon, Inc., a company headquartered in Pembroke, provided design-build services and their team’s focus on quality and innovative construction and field operations brought this vision to life for the students of Jones County.

Classrooms open-up to the media center allowing for student centered learning, a food court style cafeteria opens up to flex space, also used for community gatherings. By using geothermal, well-field heat pumps, LED lighting, high performance glass, a superior building envelope, natural daylight and more than 100,000 square feet of solar panels, the building is predicted to generate 75% more energy than it consumes.