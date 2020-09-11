Cooperative Extension Services offers online classes related to beef

September 11, 2020 Robesonian Business 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A three-part webinar series about feed supplementation based on hay quality, managing first-class heifers, and freezer beef, is being offered by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service.

The online classes are free and are scheduled for Oct. 15, when the class title is Hay Supplementation; Nov. 19, Managing First Class Heifers; and Dec. 17, Freezer Beef 101, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each night. People interested in participating can sign up for one, two or all three classes.

The online event can be accessed from any computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone with internet access via Zoom, an online video communications platform that is free for users. Mobile devices such as tablets and smart phones must download the free Zoom app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store before use. Anyone who cannot join by mobile device or computer can call in and listen from any phone. Long distance charges may apply. Once registered, participants will be provided the information needed to join the webinar session, or sessions.

To register, go online to https://go.ncsu.edu/fallbeefseries.

For more information, contact Taylor Chavis, Extension Livestock agent, Robeson County Center, at 910-671-3276 or [email protected]