OIC continuing education credit opportunities have been scheduled

LUMBERTON — North Carolina Cooperative Extension is planning to host animal waste recertification classes in a variety of ways because COVID-19 restrictions.
Operators needing continuing education credit hours by Dec. 31 have been granted extensions through Dec. 31, 2021.
Below are upcoming opportunities for virtual classes that are open to applicators statewide. Each session is worth three hours of continuing education credits. These online events can be accessed from any computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone with internet access via Zoom, an online video communications platform that is free for users. Mobile devices such as tablets and smart phones must download the free Zoom app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store prior to use.
Participants must register online through the provided link for each class, and they must provide a valid email during registration to receive the access information for each class. Once registered, participants will be sent an email with the information needed to join the webinar session, or sessions, a few days before each class.
The first class is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Nov. 10.
Topics and speakers include Best Management Practices for Sampling Manures, 30 minutes, Mahmoud Sharara, Extension specialist at North Carolina State University; Weather- Hurricanes, Tornadoes, Flooding, one hour, National Weather Service; Hay Production, 30 minutes, Dennis Hancock, formerly University of Georgia; Proper Tissue Sampling, 30 minutes, Steph Kulesza, NCSU; and Nutrient Management Planning and Cropping Systems, 30 minutes, Steph Kulesza, Extension specialist, NCSU.
Register at https://november10cec.eventbrite.com.
The next class is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3.
Topics and speakers include Sludge Management and Utilization Opportunities, one hour, Mahmoud Sharara, Extension Specialist, NCSU; N.C. Pork Council- Legislative Updates, one hour, Angie Maier, N.C. Pork Council; What to expect on a DEQ inspection, 30 minutes, Megan Stilley, Department of Environmental Quality, Washington Regional Office; and African Swine Fever update, 30 minutes, Jon Holt, Extension specialist, NCSU.
Register at https://december3cec.eventbrite.com
The Dec. 16 class is scheduled for 2-4 p.m.
Register at https://december16cec.eventbrite.com
Topics and speakers include Using Animal Waste in Forestry 30 minutes, Colby Lambert, Extension Area specialized agent, NCSU; Bermudagrass Fertilization and Issues, one hour, Georgia Love, North Carolina Department of Agriculture regional agronomist; Crop Production, 30 minutes, NCSU Crop Science Department; and Research on Identifying DNA of Waste Products, one hour, N.C. Pork Council.
For more information, contact Taylor Chavis at 910-671-3276 or [email protected]