Cooperative Extension offers pesticide recertification training opportunities

LUMBERTON — Pesticide recertification classes have been scheduled this month and in November by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, Robeson County Center.

The classes on Oct. 13 and Nov. 20 have been scheduled in reaction to the extension until Nov. 30 of the 2020 recertification deadline for private applicators. The classes are for applicators needing credit hours to recertify.

The classes will take place at O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, which is located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton.

Two separate training session will take place on both Oct. 13 and Nov. 20, a morning class from 9-11 a.m. and an afternoon class from 1-3 p.m. The morning classes have different recertification credits available than the afternoon classes, and participant must register for each one if they wish to attend both on either day. The morning class will cover the same information on both dates, and has V credits available. The afternoon classes will cover different information on each date, but will offer the same credit availability for categories A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, T, and X.

Registration is required for each class, and class sizes are limited to 24 persons each. Only those registered will be allowed to attend. Particpants must provide a valid cell phone or email to receive confirmation of registration.

Private Applicator Recertification V Training, Oct. and Nov. 20, 9-11 a.m. — Training will provide information on Worker Protection Standard revisions, auxin herbicides, protecting pollinators, proper nozzle tip selection, and basics of air-purifying respirators. Two hours of recertification credits in categories Private Applicator V Credits available.

Go online to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/private-applicator-recertification-v-training-tickets-123392655755 to register for the 9-11 a.m. class on Oct. 13.

Go online to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/private-applicator-recertification-v-training-tickets-123392862373 to register for the 9-11 a.m. class on Nov. 20.

Pesticide Hazards and First Aid, Oct. 13 from 1 p.m. 3 p.m. — This training will provide participants insight on pesticide hazards and effects, pesticide exposure, product toxicity and health concerns, symptom recognition, and first aid for poisoning. It will also cover items that will be covered during an on-farm pesticide inspection and how to prepare. Two hours of recertification in Commercial categories A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, T, and X available.

Go online to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pesticide-hazards-and-first-aid-training-credit-recertification-tickets-123392772103 to register for the 1-3 p.m. class on Oct. 13.

Pesticide Labeling and Compliance Updates, Nov. 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — This training will provide instruction on how to understand a pesticide label and how it relates to proper use sites, use requirements, and licensing to avoid violations. Two hours of recertification in Commercial categories A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, T, and X available.

Go online to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pesticide-labeling-and-compliance-updates-training-credit-recertification-tickets-123392942613 to register for the 1-3 p.m. class on Nov. 20.

For more information, contact Mac Malloy at 910-671-3276 or [email protected].