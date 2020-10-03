The Clinic at Brisson Drugs to reopen Monday

Staff report
The Clinic at Brisson Drugs is located at 217 West Broad St. in St. Pauls. It was closed because of virus-related operational changes made by Southeastern Health.

ST. PAULS — The Clinic at Brisson Drugs in St. Pauls is scheduled to reopen Monday.

Family Nurse Practitioner Matthew Herring will return to the walk-in clinic after providing care at Southeastern Walk-in Respiratory Clinic within the Southeastern Health Mall in Lumberton, according to Southeastern Health. Herring was at the mall clinic while The Clinic at Brisson Drugs was closed temporarily because of operational changes made by Southeastern Health system related to COVID-19.

Herring received an associate degree in nursing from Robeson Community College in 2000 and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Fayetteville State University in 2014. He completed a master’s degree in nursing, with a family nurse practitioner focus, at South University in Savannah, Georgia, in 2018.

The Clinic at Brisson Drugs will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and specialize in providing treatment for minor conditions, including flu, bladder infections, blood sugar testing, camp and school physicals, cholesterol screening, common vaccinations, earaches, insect bites and stings, acne, minor wounds, sinus infections and other minor conditions.

The clinic is located at 217 West Broad St. in St. Pauls. No appointment is necessary.