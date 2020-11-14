Harger Lightning & Grounding’s facility in Fairmont gets Gold Safety Award for 2nd consecutive year

November 14, 2020
Staff report

FAIRMONT — The Harger Lightning & Grounding plant in Fairmont recently was honored for the second consecutive year for efforts to keep the workplace safe.

The company’s North Carolina plant was presented the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Gold Safety Award for outstanding workplace safety. To qualify for the annual award a company must not have any ‘loss time’ incidents throughout a calendar year. The recipient also must have an incidence rate at least 50% below the average for its particular industry group.

“To ensure safety at our facility, we continually do housekeeping throughout the plant, offer safety training and certifications and put in protective barriers/safeguarding to ensure safe working conditions” said Brian Hayes, manager of the North Carolina plant. “Safety to a manufacturing plant means everyone goes home to their family, which is always the most important thing.”

Harger is honored to be recognized by the state for their accomplishment for both 2018 and 2019, according to a company statement.

“If a company puts safety first and foremost, the team members will feel valued,” said Andy McElroy, Marketing Manager at Harger. “Feeling valued improves business quality and efficiency, which translates to higher quality products, shorter lead times and, to put it simply, the best value for our customers.”