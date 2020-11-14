2021 Beginner Beekeeper School starts Jan. 26.

People value the preciousness of life differently. My father’s death at 81 was much less tragic than my daughter’s would be at 19. When he passed away, many people empathized with our grief, but no one said at his funeral, “how tragic” or “what a pity.” We celebrated his good, long life.

The COVID pandemic has been tragic for Robeson County and our country. What has been even more tragic, though, has been our governmental policy to shut down parts of the country to stop the spread of COVID.

Here’s a fact most people don’t know. The average age of all of the Americans who have died of COVID, from the youngest to the oldest, is higher than the American life expectancy. It is always morbid to discuss any shortening of a human life. We heartless scientists make calculations such as “years of life lost” (YLL), the difference between the age of someone at death and the average life expectancy (let’s assume 80).

In terms of YLL, COVID-19 has had no net effect on American life duration. This is no comfort, of course, to the family who lost a newborn to COVID. Still, we make public health policy decisions based on the overall good of society.

The numbers of people, and the ages of those people who will die each year are surprisingly predictable. Usually, it takes something such as a war to cause actuarial predictions to be off. Not 2020. Since April, the Health Cost Institute (HCI) has found 1.9 million extra YLL in the United States. Now, some of this is due to COVID because the HCI doesn’t look at net YLL. So, each person who died of COVID at any age younger than 80 added to the 1.9 million years.

In fact, deaths of people over 65 accounted for 80% of the excess YLL in April. Since April, though, most of the YLL has been caused by extra deaths of people under 65, the vast majority of whom did not die of COVID. By way of illustration, if one extra 25-year-old dies because of an opioid overdose caused by the shutdown, that contributes 55 YLL. It would take 11 deaths of 75-year-olds to contribute the same to total YLL as the extra death of one 25-year-old.

The COVID deaths are easily countable appear on daily tote boards. There is no daily tote board for the extra shutdown deaths from cancer (cancer screening/ treatment has dropped substantially during the shutdown), suicide, drug overdose, diabetes, and many other causes. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that about two-thirds of the excess deaths were COVID-related. One-third, though, are likely to have been caused by the unintended consequences of the shutdown.

Take a guess which has caused more YLL? The U.S. Army, for example, had a decrease in the number of suicides in the first three months of 2020. The numbers increased sharply as the shutdown took effect, resulting in a 30% increase in active Army suicides during the same several months as in 2019. All of these people, of course, are much younger than life expectancy.

A group of experts are now advocating to the world that public health policy should focus on the impact of the shutdown as well as of COVID. They wrote The Great Barrington Declaration, which anyone can sign at https://gbdeclaration.org/. Their emphasis is on Focused Protection, which means giving extra protection to those most vulnerable to COVID — largely the elderly and others with underlying health conditions. But, those not in a risk category, need to do everything they can to maintain the quality of life and health for everyone. For example, school-age children are actually at less risk of dying of COVID than they are the common flu, which killed 400 school-age children in 2019, during a mild flu season. School districts across the country have simply lost track of hundreds of thousands of the poorest children when school did not open in person for them.

All of these discussions are ghoulish. Still, we need to have policies that best help the overall health and well-being of the entire country.