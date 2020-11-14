2021 Beginner Beekeeper School starts Jan. 26.

LUMBERTON — The 2021 Beginner Beekeeper School will be in session starting Jan. 26.
Classes for the school offered by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service will take place 6-8 p.m. each instructional day at O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton. The class dates are Jan. 26, Feb. 3 and 23, and March 2 and 23.
The titles for school topics are “Introduction to Beekeeping,” “Benefits of Beekeeping,” “Life Inside the Honeybee Hive,” “Apprehensions and Decisions,” “Basic Equipment for Beekeepers,” “Obtaining and Installing Honeybees,” “Opening the Hive,” “Knowing What to Look For,” Different Seasons, Different Activities,” “Anticipating and Preventing Potential Problems,” “Diseases and Remedies,” “Honeybee Pests,” “Getting Ready for the Golden Harvest,” “Honey Harvest Day,” and “Fun Things To Do With Bees.”
A field day that includes visits to local apiaries has been scheduled.
Two topics will be taught each night by experienced beekeepers, according to the Extension Service. The fee is $30, which is due the first night of class. The fee covers registration, textbook and handouts. Checks should be made payable to Robeson County Area Beekeepers Association.
Class is limited to the first 20 people to register. People interested in participating are urged to call immediately and reserve a space.
For more information or to register, contact Nelson Brownlee, Extension Area Farm Management agent, at 910-671-3276 or by email at [email protected]
Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made by Jan. 16 to Cooperative Extension by calling 910-671-3276.