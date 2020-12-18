ATMC awarded $2.6 million in GREAT grant funds to serve rural areas in Robeson County

RALEIGH — A member-owned cooperative based in Brunswick County has been awarded $2.6 million to expand high speed internet service to more than 1,750 addresses in southern Robeson County.
ATMC, a communications services provider, was one of 11 recipients to receive funding through the 2020 Special Supplementary Round of the Growing Rural Economies through Access to Technology, or GREAT, Grant Program.
The money will support work in and around the rural communities of Marietta, Proctorville and Five Forks, according to ATMC. ATMC will provide $1.1 million in matching funds for this project.
“ATMC is excited to receive these grants through this special round of funding through the NC GREAT Grant Program,” said Keith Holden, ATMC CEO. “This will be the second GREAT Grant award ATMC has received in Robeson County this year. The areas in this grant are adjacent to the area we won over the summer, and upon completion, it will enable ATMC to bring high-speed internet to thousands of people in southern Robeson County who desperately need it.”
In August, ATMC was awarded a $1.4 million grant during round two of the NC GREAT Grant program to expand its fiber optic network to deliver gigabit high-speed internet service to about 1,100 addresses in the Orrum and Proctorville communities in southern Robeson County. ATMC is contributing $760,000 in matching funds for a total project cost of $2.2 million. Engineering work is currently underway on this project and construction is set to begin in January, with an estimated completion in late 2021.
Between the two combined grant projects, ATMC will expand high-speed internet service to an estimated 2,900 addresses in rural Robeson County at a cost of nearly $6 million, according to ATMC.
“We appreciate every resident, business owner and community leader that sent in letters of support on behalf of this grant application,” Holden said. “We are also grateful to Sen. Danny Britt and Rep. Brenden Jones for their ongoing support of ATMC and the NC GREAT grant program. We would also like to thank Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation for partnering with us and allowing us to use their fiber network to reach some of these communities.”
ATMC is still awaiting details as to when these grant funds will be made available to begin work on the grant projects. To stay up to date on construction of these grant projects, visit www.fasterrobeson.com or call 910-754-4311.