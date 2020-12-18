A gift of thanks

December 18, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Business 0

Rempac Foam Production Director Joe Terranova, center, recently presented a check on behalf of the company to the Lumberton Christian Care Center. Accepting the check are David Edmunds, left, president of the center’s board of directors, and Leroy Davis, the center’s chef. “Rempac is dedicated to continue to support our community in various of ways. We are thankful for all the work that Lumberton Christian Care does for our community,” a Rempac statement read in part. The company declined to reveal the check’s amount.